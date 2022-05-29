Bedell Bridge Clean Up
Eleven students from Woodsville High School’s National Honor Society gathered to clean up the area at Bedell Bridge State Park, as well as build two benches, on May 21. The students spent a couple hours working together to clear pathways of brush and overgrown weeds, remove dead vines from small trees, and build benches for visitors to utilize. Cleaning and caring for Bedell Bridge State Park, once a year, has been one of Woodsville's NHS duties for some time now. The students take pride in their work to leave the park better than it was found and make the area more enjoyable for others. Participating in this year's Bedell Bridge State Park Cleanup are: front row from left, Monica Cataldo, Erin Gwilt, Jess Riley and Hannah Keeler; back row, Riley Restelli, Aliza Boutin, Brianna Youngman, Paige Smith, Zoe Smith, Chloe Williams-Wyman and Abby Locke. (Courtesy photo)

