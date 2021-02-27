BEE Champs!

Charleston Elementary School held its fourth annual Spelling Bee Feb. 18, with students in grades 1-8 participating. The school champion was sixth-grader Annabelle Jensen. Runner up was her younger sister, third-grader Desiree Jensen. Second-grader Dylan Herron placed third. Shown above, from left, are Desiree, Annabelle and Dylan, holding their winning certificates, along with ice cream gift cards they received, donated by Pick and Shovel in Newport. (Courtesy Photo)
