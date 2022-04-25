Benefit Dance Recital Returns To Lyndon Institute April 29

LYNDON CENTER — The Benefit Dance Recital is coming back to Lyndon Institute April 29th. The Recital was an annual spring event held at LI before the pandemic, and now efforts are in the works by LI’s Dance Director Rebecca McGregor to get it moving again.
As always, admission is by donation with proceeds given to an area organization that promotes lifelong wellness, a healthy and active lifestyle, or programming for active engagement of children and families’ holistic well-being as part of its focus.
This year’s recital proceeds will be given to the Cobleigh Library to help fund their children and family programming and will feature dancers from the Lyndon Institute Dance Department and local dance studios. It will be held at the LI Alumni Auditorium on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
For more information about the Benefit Recital, call Rebecca McGregor at (802) 535-3774.
