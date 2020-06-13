Bethany Goodwin Accepted Into Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Bethany Goodwin was recently accepted into the Upward Bound Program at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
Bethany is a rising sophomore at Lyndon Institute and is very interested with the medical field; more specifically neuroscience. She looks forward to spending her time with Upward Bound exploring her career options in more depth, and expanding her view of the world by taking advantage of the opportunities to try new things and meet new people.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college-preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest-income, first-in-family, college-bound students with the academic background, college-preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in nine area high schools dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802)-626-5000.
