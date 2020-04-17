INTERVALE, NH – The number of books Believe in Books Literacy Foundation (BIBLF) typically gives out annually through their Outreach Reading Program is impressive. Usually amounting to over 7,000 books during a normal school year, the Outreach Reading Program, “Where Can a Book Take You?” has been cancelled for the time being as schools throughout New Hampshire and Maine have closed their doors. To continue to get books to kids, BIBLF has found a solution.
The innovative new program, “Books on Break” will provide children, who typically would receive four to five brand new books throughout the school year as part of BIBLF’s Outreach Reading Program, with a package of brand new books delivered to their schools by the end of April. Katie Young, BIBLF’s Outreach coordinator, has been working with over 35 schools throughout Northern New Hampshire and Western Maine to schedule the delivery to over 1,000 households with packages each containing 5 books. Over 4,500 books will be donated through this program in the month of April alone. BIBLF is looking into the possibility of offering this program once again in June pending financial support.
If you would like to support this program, BIBLF is accepting donations via their Facebook Page. The mission of BIBLF is to advance healthy development of young minds through literacy programs that encourage early reading, imagination, and physical activity. The Literacy Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit guided by the needs and involvement of the communities of which it serves. Learn more about Believe in Books Literacy Foundation at www.believeinbooks.org.
