JEFFERSON, NH — The Life Skills Program at White Mountains Regional High School will hold a BINGO Fundraiser Friday, June 3, in the community room at the McIntyer School Apartments, 16 Highland St. in Whitefield, N.H. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; BINGO starts at 6.
The public is invited to participate in this enjoyable family evening of BINGO fun. The cost of a packet of 3 cards for 10 games is $10. Food and snacks will be available for purchase. A 50/50 raffle will also take place, and features many fabulous BINGO prizes.
The annual BINGO fundraiser benefits the WMRHS Life Skills Class Activity Fund. The students use these funds to help offset the cost of trips and class activities. Next year the class is planning on taking a trip to the City of Boston, Mass.
For more information, call Corina McGee at (603) 348-3830, or email at cmcgee@sau36.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.