Birthday Bags For Children
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Make it Better Club partnered with NEKCA (Northeast Kingdom Community Action) to provide local families in need with birthday parties in a bag for their children. Each bag includes cake mix, frosting and everything else needed to create a birthday party for a child. This year, over 100 families will be able to celebrate their children’s special day. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

