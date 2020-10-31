Blake Betz Prepares For College Through Upward Bound Program

PIERMONT, NH – Blake Betz, of Piermont, N.H., is a hardworking, motivated senior at Rivendell Academy in Orford, N.H. and is working diligently to pursue the next step in his education.
Going into high school, Blake knew that he wanted to pursue post-secondary education, a path many of his family had never taken. He also knew that he would need help navigating the college application process and exploring colleges and career paths. This is why he applied to the Lyndon (now Northern Vermont University-Lyndon) Upward Bound program four years ago and he really is the exact student the program was intended for: a very hardworking and capable young scholar who is focused on pursuing a four-year degree, but needs the extra support and guidance navigating the complex process.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO educational opportunity programs, and supports students from modest-income backgrounds who are often the first in their families to attend college. Since Blake joined Upward Bound he has not only been able to find a career path that he is passionate about and explore the right colleges for him, he has also taken full advantage of everything the program offers and has shown tremendous growth academically, culturally and socially. Not only does he work hard, but Blake is also a kind person who is always looking for ways to help out and make people feel comfortable and included. Blake has really blossomed from a shy, quiet, unsure freshman in high school into a mature, confident, focused and dedicated young leader.
Blake’s passion lies in the field of music. He plans to study audio engineering in college with the dream of working in the music industry as an audio engineer or music producer. In his spare time, Blake is doing research and learning as much as he can about music production and even creates his own music. He has been able to save up money from his part-time job at Hannaford’s to buy his own music equipment which has allowed him to further learn and develop his skills.
Blake was also able to work at the NVU-Lyndon Radio Station where he learned the ins and outs of running a college radio station and planned his own shows. Blake’s supervisors raved about how diligent, thoughtful and passionate Blake was in his work. In school, Blake is an active member of the Rivendell Academy community and takes the most challenging classes available to him. His work paid off in his junior year when he was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Blake’s passion, tenacity, perseverance and overall kindness are what set him apart from other students and he is an excellent example of the opportunities that can arise from working hard and seizing the right opportunities. There is no doubt that his preparation, perseverance, passion and kind nature has prepared him for success in college and beyond.
Upward Bound at NVU–Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education committed to providing modest income, First Generation College bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works with 75 students in nine Northeast Kingdom high schools, who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. Upward Bound students receive support services throughout the school year and spend six weeks of their summer on the campus of NVU–Lyndon. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
