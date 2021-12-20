Blue Mountain’s Shixin (Coco) Huang Named Vermont Presidential Scholar For 2022

WELLS RIVER — Orange East Supervisory Union and Blue Mountain Union School recently announced that high school senior, Shixin (Coco) Huang, has been selected as one of Vermont’s 2022 Presidential Scholars by the Vermont Agency of Education.
The Vermont Presidential Scholars Program is a statewide recognition of “student citizenship, academic, artistic and leadership excellence.” Students are chosen for their outstanding leadership and service to their communities. Scholars are selected based on nominations from teachers and administrators at their school.
Scholars selected at the state level of this program are submitted to the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) for consideration as a Presidential Scholar at the national level, where two Vermont students will be selected as national recipients of the Presidential Scholar award.
According to the Vermont Agency of Education, “The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.”
Coco’s selection as a Vermont Presidential Scholar will be recognized during a ceremony at the Vermont State House in January 2022.
