Blue Mountain Union School, in Wells River, recently announced those high school and middle/elementary school students who have achieved the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
High Honors
Seniors: Lexey Drown, Ryan Gardner, Andrew Hoang, Kaori Moulton, Darcy Nelson and Marta Ricevuto.
Juniors: Alyssa Crown, Samuel Demers, Cameron Dennis, Margaret Emerson, Mariana Esposito, Sydney Gonyaw, Kimberly Grant, Emma Gray, Shixin Huang, Hollis Munson, Aleah Nelson, Kolby Nelson, Haley Wyman and Zhihui Zhong.
Sophomores: Mia Beck, Evan Dennis, Lauren Joy and Avery Nelson.
Freshmen: Karli Blood, Abigail Emerson, Shannon Florentine and Felicity Sulham.
Grade 8: Kason Blood, William Eaton, Shitao Huang and Lillian McLure.
Grade 6: Addison Murray, Pari Patel, Audrianna Woodworth and Zhijie Zhong.
Grade 5: Bryn Nelson
Honors
Seniors: Westley Blake, Ollie-Ana Crawford, Matthew Danforth, Chase Gandin and Madysen Harrington.
Juniors: Macayla Burroughs, Owen Carbee, Emma Dennis, John Dennis, Shamrah Despins, Jacob Dube, Ryan Edson, James Kidder II, Gavin Tellier and Tanner Winchester.
Sophomores: Jeremiah Burnett, Charles Fisher Jr., Gabrielle Houghton and Mathew White.
Freshmen: Jordan Alley, Jennie Fisher, Ian Fraser, Keegan Frigon, Jadrian Lamarre, Owen Murray, Cedric Schaefer, Felicity Sulham and Matthew Webster.
Grade 8: Jaxon Auger, Jacob Emerson, William Emerson, Madalyn Houghton, Kyra Nelson, Jessica Pinette and Max Rectenwald.
Grade 7: Dylan LaCasse and Braden McLure.
Grade 6: Nevaeh Conley, Colby Dailey, Alexandria DeForge, Mahir Patel, Brody Scott, Sean Searl, Amelia Smith and Lillyanna Tallman.
Grade 5: Natalie Burroughs, Hadley Gandin, Kaydence Smith and Harley Vance.
Ethan Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.