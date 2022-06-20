Blue Mountain Union School, in Wells River, recently announced those high school and middle school students achieving the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year.

High Honors

Seniors: Macayla Burroughs, Emma Dennis, Margaret Emerson, Kimberly Grant, Emma Gray, Shixin Huang, Haley Wyman and Zhihui Zhong.

Juniors: Mia Beck, Sera Brooks, Evan Dennis, William Dickey, Lauren Joy and Avery Nelson.

Sophomores: Karli Blood, Abigail Emerson, Shannon Florentine and Felicity Sulham.

Freshmen: Madalyn Houghton, Shitao Huang, Lillian McLure, Kyra Nelson, Susanna Nelson, Jessica Pinette and Elizabeth Woods.

Grade 7: Pari Patel

Grade 5: Madison Frigon, Lyla Gourdeau, Addisyn Ricker, Onyx Scott, Ajax Smith and Lila Winchester.

Honors

Seniors: Mackenzie Carle, Alyssa Crown, Cameron Dennis, Jacob Dube, Jacob Faucette, Cooper Ingerson, James Kidder II, Aleah Nelson, Kolby Nelson, Jillian Smith, Arianna Whitten, Alexandra Wilson and Tanner Winchester.

Juniors: Richard Fennimore, Charles Fisher Jr. and Gabrielle Houghton.

Sophomores: Jordan Alley, Jennie Fisher and Jadrian Lamarre.

Freshmen: Kason Blood, Tristan Colbeth, Jacob Emerson and William Emerson.

Grade 8: Kurtis Brooks, Braden McLure and Kennedy Perrigo.

Grade 7: Addison Murray, Mahir Patel and Zhijie Zhong.

Grade 6: Genevieve Bone, Natalie Burroughs, Olivia Carbee, Meredith Conaway, Hadley Gandin, Chloe Longmoore, Olivia Manchester, Riley Murray, Bryn Nelson, Lilla Perkins, Miranda Rectenwald, Kaydence Smith and Harley Vanec.

Grade 5: Thomas Gardner, Lance Perrigo and Temperance Welch.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.