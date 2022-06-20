Seniors: Mackenzie Carle, Alyssa Crown, Cameron Dennis, Jacob Dube, Jacob Faucette, Cooper Ingerson, James Kidder II, Aleah Nelson, Kolby Nelson, Jillian Smith, Arianna Whitten, Alexandra Wilson and Tanner Winchester.
Juniors: Richard Fennimore, Charles Fisher Jr. and Gabrielle Houghton.
Sophomores: Jordan Alley, Jennie Fisher and Jadrian Lamarre.
Freshmen: Kason Blood, Tristan Colbeth, Jacob Emerson and William Emerson.
Grade 8: Kurtis Brooks, Braden McLure and Kennedy Perrigo.
Grade 7: Addison Murray, Mahir Patel and Zhijie Zhong.
Grade 6: Genevieve Bone, Natalie Burroughs, Olivia Carbee, Meredith Conaway, Hadley Gandin, Chloe Longmoore, Olivia Manchester, Riley Murray, Bryn Nelson, Lilla Perkins, Miranda Rectenwald, Kaydence Smith and Harley Vanec.
Grade 5: Thomas Gardner, Lance Perrigo and Temperance Welch.
