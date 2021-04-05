Blue Mountain Union School, in Wells River, recently announced those high school and elementary/middle school students who have achieved the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
High Honors
Seniors: Lexey Drown, Andrew Hoang, Darcy Nelson, Collin Punderson, Marta Ricevuto and Jacob Schilke.
Juniors: Macayla Burroughs, Samuel Demers, Cameron Dennis, John Dennis, Margaret Emerson, Mariana Esposito, Sydney Gonyaw, Kimberly Grant, Emma Gray, Shixin Huang, Hollis Munson, Kolby Nelson and Zhihui Zhong.
Sophomores: Mia Beck, Evan Dennis and Lauren Joy.
Freshmen: Karli Blood, Abigail Emerson, Shannon Florentine and Felicity Sulham.
Grade 8: Jaxon Auger, Kason Blood, William Eaton, Jacob Emerson, Shitao Huang and Lillian McLure.
Grade 6: Nevaeh Conley, Addison Murray, Pari Patel and Audrianna Woodworth.
Grade 5: Bryn Nelson
Honors
Seniors: Westley Blake, Madysen Harrington, William Heywood Jr. and Kaori Moulton.
Juniors: Alyssa Crown, Natalie Daigle, Emma Dennis, Shamrah Despins, Jacob Dube, Brendan Hamlett, James Kidder II, Aleah Nelson, Gavin Tellier, Carson Tetreault, Alexandra Wilson, Tanner Winchester and Haley Wyman.
Sophomores: Charles Fisher Jr., Gabrielle Houghton, Avery Nelson and Mathew White.
Freshmen: Jordan Alley, Bella Brooks, Biancca Carbee, Jennie Fisher, Ian Fraser, Keegan Frigon, Jadrian Lamarre, Owen Murray, Luke Peters and Matthew Webster.
Grade 8: William Emerson, Madalyn Houghton, Kyra Nelson, Susanna Nelson, Addison Sanborn, Derek VanNamee and Elizabeth Woods.
Grade 7: Kurtis Brooks, Kiara Cushing, Kasey Ingerson, Dylan LaCasse, Braden McLure and Elise Sanders.
Grade 6: Colby Dailey, Conner Dailey, Princetta Drew, Mahir Patel and Brody Scott.
Grade 5: Natalie Burroughs, Hadley Gandin and Harley Vance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.