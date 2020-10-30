Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River recently named those high school and middle school students who have achieved the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
High School
High Honors
Seniors: Lexey Drown, William Heywood Jr., Andrew Hoang, Darcy Nelson Jr. and Marta Ricevuto.
Juniors: Macayla Burroughs, Cameron Dennis, John Dennis, Ryan Edson, Margaret Emerson, Marianna Esposito, Emma Gray, Shixin Huang, Hollis Munson, Kolby Nelson and Zhihui Zhong.
Sophomores: Mia Beck, Evan Dennis, Lauren Joy and Avery Nelson.
Freshmen: Jordan Alley, Karli Blood, Biancca Carbee and Shannon Florentine.
Honors
Seniors: Westley Blake, Matthew Danforth, Kaori Moulton, Collin Punderson and Jacob Schilke.
Juniors: Alyssa Crown, Emma Dennis, Shamrah Despins, Jacob Dube, Ethan Gilding, Sydney Gonyaw, Cooper Ingerson, James Kidder II, Aleah Nelson, Jillian Smith, Gavin Tellier, Arianna Whitten and Haley Wyman.
Sophomore: Charles Fisher Jr.
Freshmen: Bella Brooks, Abigail Emerson, Jennie Fisher, Takiya Saibou, Cedric Schaefer, Felicity Sulham and Matthew Webster.
Middle School
High Honors
Grade 8: Kason Blood, William Eaton, Shitao Huang, Lillian McLure and Kyra Nelson.
Grade 6: Addison Murray, Pari Patel and Zhijie Zhong.
Grade 5: Bryn Nelson
Honors
Grade 8: Jaxon Auger, William Emerson, Madalyn Houghton, Susanna Nelson, Jessica Pinette, Addison Sanborn and Elizabeth Woods.
Grade 7: Kiara Cushing, Kaylee Hamlett, Kasey Ingerson, Dylan LaCasse, Braden McLure and Elise Sanders.
Grade 6: Nevaeh Conley, Colby Dailey, Conner Dailey, Tori Florentine, Simin Huang, Mahir Patel, Brody Scott and Audrianna Woodworth.
Grade 5: Genevieve Bone, Natalie Burroughs, Hadley Gandin, Miranda Rectenwald, Emma Sanders and Harley Vance.
