Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year.
High School Honor Roll
High Honors
Seniors: Lauryn Alley, Morgan Beck, Kristina Callahan, Brookelyn Dennis, Graigory Farley, Garrett Gilmour, Caitlyn Loud, Antonia Munson and Zhiwen Zhong.
Juniors: Lexey Drown, Tesina Ettl and Andrew Hoang.
Sophomores: Macayla Burroughs, Samuel Demers, John Dennis, Margaret Emerson, Kimberly Grant, Emma Gray, Shixin Huang, Madison Morrissette, Morgan Morrissette, Hollis Munson, Kolby Nelson and Zhihui Zhong.
Freshmen: Mia Beck, Evan Dennis and Lauren Joy.
Honors
Seniors: William Burnett, Codee Crown, Alivia Crum, KateLynn Emerson, Devonte Gilmore, Veronica Houghton, Hunter Janawicz-Hathaway, Hunter Larabee, Logan Locke, David Munnis, Rose Murray-Hand, Daniel Ricker, Dylan Smith, Trucker Sulham and Shane Thayer.
Juniors: Westley Blake, Cody Brown, Jillian Faucette, Matthew Frey, William Heywood, Jessica Holmes, Kaori Moulton, Caleb Nelson, Darcy Nelson Jr., Collin Punderson and Jacob Schilke.
Sophomores: Natalie Daigle, Cameron Dennis, Emma Dennis, Jacob Dube, Ryan Edson, Ethan Gilding, Sydney Gonyaw, Cooper Ingerson, James Kidder II, Aleah Nelson and Jillian Smith.
Freshmen: Damian Bennett, Connor Bogie, Sera Brooks, Richard Fennimore, Charles Fisher Jr., Gabrielle Houghton, Jada Longmoore, Avery Nelson and Samantha Punderson.
Elementary/Middle School Honor Rolls
High Honors
Grade 8: Jordan Alley and Karli Blood.
Grade 7: William Eaton, Jacob Emerson, William Emerson, Kyra Nelson, Susanna Nelson and Elizabeth Woods.
Grade 6: Kaylee Hamlett, Kobie Moulton, Grady Nelson and Elise Sanders.
Honors
Grade 8: Biancca Carbee, Shannon Florentine, Ian Fraser, Jadrian Lamarre, Kacie Nelson, Felicity Sulham and Matthew Webster.
Grade 7: Kason Blood, Madisyn Christy, Hannah Desrochers, Kristofer Fennimore, Isabel Hand, Riley Hatch, Madalyn Houghton, Shitao Huang, Rachel Longmoore, Kaydence McKean and Lillian McLure.
Grade 6: Conner Bothwell, Callie Brooks, Kurtis Brooks, Kiara Cushing, Evan Farquharson, Kasey Ingerson, Katelyn Joy, Braden McLure and Autumn Tinkham.
Grade 5: Schala Fadden, Paxton Hosmer, Griffin Knisley, Addison Murray, Pari Patel and Zhijie Zhong.
