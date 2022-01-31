Blue Mountain Union School, in Wells River, recently announced those high school and elementary/middle school students who have been named to the honor rolls for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year.
High Honors
Seniors: Mackenzie Carle, Natalie Daigle, Emma Dennis, Margaret Emerson, Mariana Esposito, Kimberly Grant, Shixin Huang, Aleah Nelson, Kolby Nelson and Zhihui Zhong.
Juniors: Mia Beck, Sera Brooks, Lauren Joy and Avery Nelson.
Sophomores: Karli Blood, Shannon Florentine, Jadrian Lamarre and Felicity Sulham.
Freshmen: Madalyn Houghton, Lillian McLure and Jessica Pinette.
Grade 7: Pari Patel and Zhijie Zhong.
Grade 5: Lyla Gourdeau and Addisyn Ricker.
Honors
Seniors: Macayla Burroughs, Cameron Dennis, John Dennis, Jacob Dube, Ryan Edson, Emma Gray, James Kidder, Jillian Smith, Tanner Winchester and Haley Wyman.
Juniors: Evan Dennis, William Dickey, Charles Fisher Jr., Gabrielle Houghton, Michael Jacob, James Munnis and Mathew White.
Sophomores: Jordan Alley, Abigail Emerson, Hunter Fahey and Lilly Hand.
Freshmen: Kason Blood, Madisyn Christy, Jacob Emerson, William Emerson, Shitao Huang, Kaydence McKean, Susanna Nelson, Arthur Sargent and Elizabeth Woods.
Grade 8: Kurtis Brooks, Kaylee Hamlett, Dylan LaCasse, Braden McLure and Kennedy Perrigo.
Grade 7: Colby Dailey, Stephen Hand, Addison Murray and Mahir Patel.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.