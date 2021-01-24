Blue Mountain Union School, in Wells River, recently announced those middle school and high school students who have achieved the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
High Honors
Seniors: Andrew Hoang, Darcy Nelson, Marta Ricevuto and Jacob Schilke.
Juniors: Samuel Demers, Margaret Emerson, Sydney Gonyaw, Kimberly Grant, Emma Gray, Shixin Huang, Hollis Munson, Aleah Neslon, Kolby Nelson, Alexandra Wilson, Haley Wyman and Zhihui Zhong.
Sophomores: Mia Beck, Evan Dennis, Lauren Joy and Avery Nelson.
Freshmen: Jordan Alley, Karli Blood, Abigail Emerson and Shannon Florentine.
Grade 8: Kason Blood, William Eaton, Shitao Huang and Lillian McLure.
Grade 7: Elis Sanders
Grade 6: Pari Patel, Brody Scott, Audrianna Woodworth and Zhijie Zhong.
Grade 5: Bryn Nelson
Honors
Seniors: Westley Blake, Ollie-Ana Crawford, Jessiemay Dickey, William Heywood Jr. and Kaori Moulton.
Juniors: Macayla Burroughs, Cameron Dennis, Emma Dennis, John Dennis, Jacob Dube, Ryan Edson, Brendon Hamlett, James Kidder II, Gavin Tellier and Tanner Winchester.
Sophomores: Charles Fisher Jr., Gabrielle Houghton and Kody Smith.
Freshmen: Biancca Carbee, Jennie Fisher, Ian Fraser, Owen Murray, Cedric Schaefer and Felicity Sulham.
Grade 8: William Emerson, Madalyn Houghton, Kyra Nelson, Susanna Nelson and Abigail Tellier.
Grade 7: Kurtis Brooks, Kiara Cushing, Kaylee Hamlett, Kasey Ingerson, Braden McLure and Kobie Moulton.
Grade 6: Nevaeh Conley, Colby Dailey, Conner Dailey, Princetta Drew, Paxton Hosmer, Simin Huang, Addison Murray, Mahir Patel, Timothy Peterson and Joshua Thornton.
Grade 5: Genevieve Bone, Hadley Gandin and Harley Vance.
