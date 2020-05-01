Blue Mountain Union School, in Wells River, recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year.
BMU High School
High Honors
Seniors: Lauryn Alley, Aliva Crum, Brookelyn Dennis, Antonia Munson and Trucker Sulham.
Juniors: Tesina Ettl, Andrew Hoang, Caleb Nelson, Collin Punderson and Jacob Schilke.
Sophomores: Samuel Demers, Cameron Dennis, John Dennis, Jacob Dube, Margaret Emerson, Kimberly Grant, Emma Gray, Shixin Huang, Madison Morrissette, Morgan Morrissette, Hollis Munson, Aleah Nelson, Kolby Nelson, Tanner Winchester and Zhihui Zhong.
Freshmen: Mia Beck, Evan Dennis, Lauren Joy and Avery Nelson.
Honors
Seniors: Morgan Beck, Logan Bogie, William Burnettt, Kristina Callahan, Devonte Gilmore, Garrett Gilmour, Dakota Herbert, Hunter Janawicz-Hathaway, Hunter Larabee, Caitlyn Loud, Rose Murray-Hand, Shane Thayer, Dakoyta Wilson and Zhiwen Zhong.
Juniors: Westley Blake, Ollie-Ana Crawford, Lexey Drown, Ryan Gardner, William Heywood, Kaori Moulton and Darcy Nelson.
Sophomores: Macayla Burroughs, Natalie Daigle, Emma Dennis, Ryan Edson, Mariana Esposito, Sydney Gonyaw, Cooper Ingerson, James Kidder II, Andrew Locke, Jillian Smith and Haley Wyman.
Freshmen: Richard Fennimore, Charles Fisher Jr., Gabrielle Houghton, Cooper Mardin and Samantha Punderson.
BMU Elementary/Middle School
High Honors
Grade 8: Jordan Alley, Karli Blood and Kacie Nelson.
Grade 7: William Eaton, Lillian McLure, Kyra Nelson and Susanna Nelson.
Grade 6: Callie Brooks, Kasey Ingerson, Kobie Moulton and Elise Sanders.
Grade 5: Pari Patel
Honors
Grade 8: Ian Fraser, Jadrian Lamarre, Felicity Sulham and Gabrial Yaroshevich.
Grade 7: Jaxon Auger, Kason Blood, Jacob Emerson, William Emerson, Riley Hatch and Shitao Huang.
Grade 6: Conner Bothwell, Kurtis Brooks, Jackson Crum, Kiara Cushing, Cooper DesRoberts, Juliana Dow, Mya Fifield, Kaylee Hamlett, Dylan LaCasse and Braden McLure.
Grade 5: Colby Dailey, Conner Dailey, Kortney Darling, Alexandria DeForge, Princetta Drew, David Ellison, Schala Fadden, Stephen Hand, Paxton Hosmer, Griffin Knisley, Addison Murray, Myles Wohlleb and Zhijie Zhong.
