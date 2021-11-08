Blue Mountain Union School recently announced those high school and middle/elementary school students who have achieved the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year.
High Honors
Seniors: Mackenzie Carle, Alyssa Crown, Cameron Dennis, Emma Dennis, John Dennis, Jacob Dube, Ryan Edson, Margaret Emerson, Emma Gray, Shixin Huang, Aleah Nelson, Kolby Nelson and Zhihui Zhong.
Juniors: Mia Beck, Sera Brooks, Evan Dennis, Richard Fennimore, Lauren Joy, Avery Nelson and Matthew White.
Sophomores: Karli Blood, Abigail Emerson and Shannon Florentine.
Freshmen: Jacob Emerson, William Emerson, Shitao Huang, Madalyn Houghton, Kaydence McKean, Lillian McLure, Susanna Nelson, Jessica Pinette and Elizabeth Woods.
Grade 7: Addison Murray and Pari Patel.
Grade 6: Genevieve Bone, Natalie Burroughs, Hadley Gandin, Bryn Nelson and Kaydence Smith.
Grade 5: Lila Winchester
Honors
Seniors: Macayla Burroughs, Natalie Daigle, Mariana Esposito, Jacob Faucette, Kimberly Grant, James Kidder II, Jillian Smith, Alexandra Wilson and Haley Wyman.
Juniors: William Dickey, Charles Fisher Jr., Gabrielle Houghton, Michael Jacob and Jada Longmoore.
Sophomores: Jordan Alley, Biancca Carbee, Ian Fraser, Jadrian Lamarre, Owen Murray, Kahlen Smith and Felicity Sulham.
Freshmen: Kason Blood, Jalynn Carbee, Madisyn Christy, Cayden Kendall, Kyra Nelson and Addison Sanborn.
Grade 8: Kurtis Brooks, Kaylee Hamlett, Dylan LaCasse and Kennedy Perrigo.
Grade 7: Zhijie Zhong
Grade 6: Brayden Bogie, Alexa Carbee, Meredith Conaway, Chloe Longmoore, Olivia Manchester, Riley Murray, Shawn Murray, Lilla Perkins and Miranda Rectenwald.
Grade 5: Madison Frigon, Thomas Gardner, Lyla Gourdeau, Gavin LaCasse, Lance Perrigo, Addisyn Ricker, Onyx Scott and Ajax Smith.
