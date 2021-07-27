Brian Lamar, of St. Johnsbury, is among those undergraduates named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.
