Brighton Elementary School resumes classes Aug. 24. The following are the bus schedules for the 2021-2022 school year.
AM — First Run: 7:09, Dolloff Mountain Road/Ten Mile Square Road; 7:19, Baptist Church; 7:20, 533 Derby St. (105/114); 7:21, 379 Derby St.; 7:22, 353 Derby St. (105/114); 7:23, Birch Street/Cross Street (105/114); 7:25, 1118 East Brighton Rd. (105/114); 7:27, 1268 Lakeshore Dr.; 7:33, 109 Dale Ave.; 7:35, Cross Street/Main Street (105/114); 7:36, 123 Railroad St.; 7:37, Fire Station (driveway closest to school); 7:37, Railroad Street/Maple Street; 7:38, 351 Railroad St. (blue house); 7:39, 373 Railroad St.; 7:40, School.
Second Run: 7:42, leave School; 7:44, Middle Street/Walnut Street (church); 7:45, Mountain Street/Elm Street; 7:46, Mountain Street/Curran Avenue; 7:47, Hillside Acres (development); 7:48, 113 Curran Ave.; 7:50, School.
PM — First Run: 2:45, leave School; 2:46, 468 Middle St. (Peach Door); 2:47, Middle Street/Walnut Street (Church); 2:48 Mountain Street/Elm Street; 2:49, Mountain Street/Curran Avenue; 2:50, Hillside Acres (development on Curran); 2:51, 113 Curran Ave.; 2:52, Cross Street/Main Street; 2:53, Cross Street/Birch Street; 2:54 100 Derby St. (105); 2:57, 351 Cedar Wood; 2:59, Baptist Church; 3, 533 Derby St. (105); 3:01, 379 Derby St.; 3:02, 353 together with 373; 3:03, 336 Pleasant St.; 3:05, 109 Dale Ave.; 3:09, School.
Second Run: 3:10, leave School; 3:11, 373 Railroad St.; 3:12, 351 Railroad St. (light blue house); 3:13, Railroad Street/Maple Street/277 Railroad St.; 3:14, Fire Station (first driveway); 3:15, 123 Railroad St.; 3:16, Cross Street/Main Street; 3:20, 1118 East Brighton Rd. (sometimes); 3:24, 1268 Lakeshore Dr (turn around unless 176); 3:27, 331 East Brighton Rd.; 3:36, Route 114/Hancock Road (turn around); 3:48, Dolloff Mountain Road Mountain/10 Mile Square Road; 3:50, 856 Ten Mile Square Rd., JS Daycare; 3:54, 1246 Five Mile Square Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.