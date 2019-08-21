Classes resume at Brighton Elementary School on Aug. 27. The following is the bus route for the 2019-2020 school year.
Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If the bus driver waits for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for students after school; not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. Please see school bus guidelines.
First Run AM
AM: 6:51, 3274 East Haven Rd.; 6:57, 2501 East Charleston Rd.; 6:59, 28 East Haven Rd.; 7:01, Baptist Church; 7:02, 533 Derby St.; 7:03, 353 Derby St.; 7:07, 1118 East Brighton Rd.; 7:09, 1268 Lakeshore Dr.; 7:14, 892 Head of the Pond Rd.; 7:17, Blueberry Lane/Pleasant Street; 7:20, 109 Dale Ave.; 7:23, Birch Street/Cross Street; 7:24, corner of Cross Street/Main Street; 7:26, Middle Street (near RRX); 7:27, Middle Street/Maple Street; 7:28, Middle Street/Walnut Street; 7:29, Mountain Street/Elm Street; 7:30, Mountain Street/Curran Avenue; 7:31, Hillside Acres; 7:33, 113 Curran Ave.; 7:34, Fire Station (driveway closest to the school); 7:35, Railroad Street/Maple Street; 7:36, 351 Railroad St. (blue house); 7:37, 373 Railroad St.; 7:40, school; drop off students and make second run.
Second Run AM
7:45, 995 VT Route 114; 7:47, 283 VT Route 114; 7:51, 1150 Ten Mile Square Rd.; 7:52, 856 Ten Mile Square Rd.; 7:55, school.
First Run PM
PM: 2:45, load bus; 2:46, leave school; 2:47, 168 Middle St. (peach house on left); 2:48, Middle Street/Maple Street; 2:48, Middle Street/Walnut Street; 2:49, Mountain Street/Elm Street; 2:50, Mountain Street/Curran Avenue; 2:51, Hillside Acres; 2:53, 113 Curran Ave.; 2:55, corner of Main Street/Cross Street; 2:56, 62 Cross St./Brighton Garage; 2:58, Birch Street/Cross Street; 2:59, Baptist Church; 3, 533 Derby St.; 3:01, 353 Derby St. (together with 373); 3:01, 336 Pleasant St. (Misty’s house); 3:04, Pleasant Street/Blueberry Lane; 3:07, 109 Dale Ave.; 3:14, school.
Second Run PM
3:17, leave school; 3:23, 995 VT Route 114; 3:18, 283 VT Route 114; 3:20, 856 Ten Mile Square Rd. (drop-offs vary); 3:20, 373 Railroad St.; 3:25, 351 Railroad St.; 3:26, Railroad Street/Maple Street; 3:28, Fire Station (driveway closest to the school); 3:31, 51 Railroad St.; 3:41, Lake Street; 3:49, 419 East Brighton Rd.; 4:05, (turn around on Hudson Road); 4:07, 2501 East Charleston Rd.; 4:09, 28 East Haven Rd.; 4:13, Railroad Street/Maple Street.
