Brighton Elementary School resumes classes on Aug. 28. The following are the bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year.
NOTE: Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. No switching of buses to go to friends houses.
Bus Route, Run #1
AM: 7, Dolloff Mountain/Ten Mile Square Road; 7:06, 283 Route 114 (Norton Road); 7:11, 190 Derby St.; 7:16, go to pull out at Route 114 and turn around; 7:17, Charleston Road/Cedarwood Drive; 7:18, Baptist Church; 7:19, 353 Derby St.; 7:19, 275 Derby St.; 7:20, Birch/Cross streets; 7:22, Lake Street/Route 105; 7:23, 1452 Lakeshore Dr.; 7:23, 1268 Lakeshore Dr.; 7:27, Lakeshore Drive/Pleasant Street; 7:29, Blueberry Lane/Pleasant Street; 7:33, corner of Cross/Main streets; 7:35, 165 Railroad St. — combined 97, 109, 123 and 165; 7:38, 373 Railroad St.; 7:40, School (drop off and make second run).
