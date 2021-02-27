Brighton Top Spellers

Brighton Elementary School held its 13th annual Spelling Bee Feb. 17, with students in grades 2-8 participating. The first-place winner was sixth-grader Archer Beth, with his winning word, "snorkels." Seventh-grader Catriona Kinsey was runner up, and eighth-grader Logan Landry finished in third place. Eighth-grader Griffon Beth came in fourth. Shown above are, from left, Archer, Catriona, Griffon and Logan. (Courtesy Photo)

