Brooke Nadeau, of Gorham, N.H., was awarded a Doctor of Audiology degree during commencement ceremonies May 20, 2022 at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5.
Brooke Nadeau is Spring 2022 Graduate of Missouri State University
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- St. Johnsbury Businessman Going To Prison
- Bear Cubs Rescued After Mom Killed In Motorcycle Collision
- Industrial Land Owners Seek Zoning Change To Build House
- PPE Requirement Frustrates Nursing Hospital Staff
- Real Estate Transactions in Barton, Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022
- McReynolds Earns Sportsmanship Prize
- Resident Detains Man Suspected Of Breaking Into 50-Plus Cars
- Bird’s Eye View Of Final Fridays Event In St. Johnsbury
- Corvette Driver Clocked At 161 m.p.h. On I-93
- Enduro World Series Expected to Bring Extra Business to NEK
Local Sports
- CVU Crowned Champion At Lyndon Team Camp
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: The Bridge Of Flowers Was Long On My Bucket List
- Hilltopper OLine, Redhawk 7v7 Squad Reign At SJA’s Annual Summer Football Event (With Photo Gallery)
- Local Shooters Compete In Nebraska
- Lancaster Street Fair 5K Results
- Vermont Little League 12U State Baseball Tournament Scores
- PHOTOS: SJA Alumni Field Hockey Game
- Baseball Pioneer William Clarence Matthews To Be Honored At Centennial Field
- Lyndon Youth Hockey to Hold Cornhole Fundraiser
- Virginia Woman Completes ‘In Search of Memphre’ Swim
Local Features
- Brooke Nadeau is Spring 2022 Graduate of Missouri State University
- Locals Shine At Barton 4-H Dairy Show
- Enduro World Series Expected to Bring Extra Business to NEK
- Area Students Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Western New England University
- Lisbon Regional School to Hold Open House/Cookout For Pre-K, Kindergarten Families Aug. 24
- Chamber Made: The Privilege Of Being A Tour Guide
- St. Johnsbury Distillery Goes Solar
- Locals Graduate From Snelling Leadership Institute
- Vespar Duffy Joins Badger Peabody & Smith
- Wheelock Named New Nurse At Groveton Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.