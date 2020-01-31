BryAnna Goslant, of Lyndonville, was recently named to the honor’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Husson University, College of Business, in Bangor, Maine. Students named to the honor’s list have achieved a grade point average between 3.40-3.59 for the semester. BryAnna is a graduate of Danville School, Class of 2019, and is the daughter of Kelly Goslant-Durand and Wayne Durand Jr. of Lyndonville.
