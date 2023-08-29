Budding Artists
Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) member, Pat Klinefelter and some "budding" artists are shown participating in a sip and paint event during the Moose Festival held recently in Canaan, Vt. Over 15 children created a painting that they took home with them. The event was sponsored by CRAG and the Time Out Tavern in Canaan. For more information about CRAG and upcoming exhibits and classes, visit their website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com, Facebook page, or call (802) 266-3687. (Courtesy photo)

