Classes resume at Burke Town School on Aug. 28. The following is the bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year.
Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If the bus driver waits for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for students after school; not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. Please see school bus guidelines.
Bus #1
AM: 6:54, 1065 VT Route 114; 6:57, 4145 VT Route 114; 7:01, Old East Haven School; 7:03, 23 School St.; 7:13, 1940 Brook Rd.; 7:15, 2288 Brook Rd.; 7:19, 1000 Brook Rd.; 7:20, Brook Road/Slippery Hill; 7:21, 137 Sugar House Rd.; 7:23, 2001 Sugar House Rd.; 7:24, 2040 Sugar House Rd.; 7:26, 1678 Newark St.; 7:35, 500 VT Route 5A; 7:38, 4652 Burke Hollow Rd.; 7:39, 4525 Burke Hollow Rd.; 7:40, school.
PM: 2:55, school; 2:56, 5133 Burke Hollow Rd.; 2:57, 4525 Burke Hollow Rd.; 2:58, 4652 Burke Hollow Rd.; 3, School Street and Bridge Street; 3:01, 500 VT Route 5A; 3:03, 816 Newark St.; 3:05, 1678 Newark St.; 3:07, 2194 Sugar House (Grammas); 3:07, 2040 Sugar House Rd.; 3:08, 2001 Sugar House Rd.; 3:10, Sugar House Road/Old Farm Road; 3:11, Sugar House Road/High Ridge Road; 3:12, 482 Sugar House Rd. (Grammas); 3:13, 137 Sugar House Rd.; 3:16, Brook Road/Slippery Hill; 3:17, 1000 Brook Rd.; 3:20, 1940 Brook Rd.; 3:23, 2288 Brook Rd.; 3:33, 23 School St.; 3:34, Old East Haven School; 3:37, 4145 VT Route 114; 3:41, 271 White School Rd.; 3:45, 1065 VT Route 114.
Bus #2
AM: 6:47, Calendar Brook Road; 6:53, 97 Route 5 (north); 6:55, Gaskell Hill and Evergreen Lane, 435 Gaskell Hill, 523 Gaskell Hill, 547 Gaskell Hill, 572 Gaskell Hill, 577 Gaskell Hill, Gaskell Hill Road and Crosscut, 947 Gaskell Hill, 1241 Gaskell Hill, 1343 Gaskell Hill; 7:08, 251 Depot St.; 7:09, Depot Street; 7:10, Church Street (across from Post Office); 7:11, Church Street (end of park); 7:12, 64 US VT Route 5A (south); 7:13, 4080 US VT Route 5 (north); 7:17, Red Doors Day Care; 7:20, 61 US VT Route 5 (south); 7:22, Route 5 (south); 7:24, 2987 Lynburke Rd., Route 5 (south); 7:26, Bugby Crossing (day care); 7:28, 1433 Bugby Crossing; 7:29, Bugby Crossing/Mcquade Lane; 7:30, Bugby Crossing/Roundy Brood Road; 7:31, 65 Bugby Crossing; 7:32, 1 Bugby Crossing; 7:40, school.
PM: 2:55, school; 2:57, 1 Bugby Crossing; 2:58, 65 Bugby Crossing; 2:59, Bugby Crossing/Roundy Brood Road; 3:01, Bugby Crossing; 3:01, 1289 Bugby Crossing; 3:02, Bugby Crossing/Mcquade Lane; 3:02, 1433 Bugby Crossing; 3:04, Bugby Crossing (day care); 3:08, Gaskell Hill and Evergreen Lane, 435 Gaskell Hill, 523 Gaskell Hill, 547 Gaskell Hill, 572 Gaskell Hill, 577 Gaskell Hill, Gaskell Hill Road and Crosscut, 947 Gaskell Hill, 1241 Gaskell Hill, 1343 Gaskell Hill; 3:30, 251 Depot St.; 3:31, Depot Street; 3:32, Church Street (across from Post Office); 3:33, Church Street (end of park); 3:35, 64 US VT Route 5A (south); 3:36, 4080 US VT Route 5 (north); 3:38, Red Doors Day Care; 3:39, 61 US VT Route 5 (south); 3:41, Route 5 (south); 3:42, 2987 Lynburke Rd., Route 5 (north); 3:47, 97 Route 5 (south); 3:50, Calendar Brook Road.
Bus #3
AM: 7, Darling Hill Road/Garden Drive; 7:03, Mountain Road/Alpine Lane; 7:04, 33 Rexford Rd.; 7:05, 88 Rexford Rd.; 7:05, 7 Orchard Rd.; 7:07, Dish Mill Brook Rd.; 7:09, Mountain Road/Dashney Road; 7:19, Kirby Mountain Road/Walker Road; 7:20, 964 Kirby Mountain Rd.; 7:21, 1101 Kirby Mountain Rd.; 7:23, 859 Kirby Mountain Rd.; 7:24, Kirby Mountain Road/Legacy Lane; 7:27, East Burke Sports; 7:29, Burke Hollow Road/Sweetwater Lane; 7:31, 1259 Burke Hollow Rd.; 7:36 White School Road/Marshall Newland Road; 7:39, 760 Burke Green Rd.; 7:45, school.
PM: 2:55, school; 3:05, White School Road/Marshall Newland Road; 3:08, 760 Burke Green Rd.; 3:12, 1259 Burke Hollow Rd.; 3:12, Burke Hollow Road/Sweetwater Lane; 3:15, Baileys Country Store; 3:20, Kirby Mountain Road/Walker Road; 3:22, 964 Kirby Mountain Rd.; 3:23, 1101 Kirby Mountain Rd.; 3:24, 859 Kirby Mountain Rd.; 3:25, Kirby Mountain Road/Legacy Lane; 3:29, Base Lodge Road (mostly Fridays); 3:30, Mountain Road/Dashney Road; 3:31, Mountain Road/Alpine Lane; 3:34, 33 Rexford Rd.; 3:34, 88 Rexford Rd.; 3:36, 7 Orchard Rd.; 3:41, Darling Hill Rd./Garden Drive.
