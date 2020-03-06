Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
WHITEFIELD, NH — Whitefield Elementary School Math and Science teacher Amanda Garneau and nine of her sixth-grade students visited Bill Rutherford and his staff at NorthWoods Manufacturing, Inc. in Lancaster, N.H. on Feb. 12 as part of a project to build ButtOn chairs for their classroom. They were joined by fellow sixth-grade teacher Nicole Ardolino, White Mountains Regional School District Communications Coordinator Jenn Tetreault, and the creator of the ButtOn chair, Dr. Turner Osler.
Under Garneau’s guidance, the group of students have been working on this project over the last six weeks. Dr. Osler and his company, Qor 360, based out of Burlington, Vt., provide the CNC template for free as a social project to encourage better posture and healthier sitting habits. The chairs are designed to be cut out of plywood using a CNC (Computer Numeric Control) machine and assembled using only a rubber mallet, a lacrosse ball, and bungee cord.
