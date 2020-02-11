MONTPELIER — The team from Cabot School captured its second straight small-school state academic title as the Vermont-NEA Scholars’ Bowl held its preliminary-round playoffs at Montpelier High School on Jan. 25.
Cabot defeated Woodstock in the small-school final, pulling away in the second half for a 320-235 victory. The Huskies join Montpelier as teams that have won the small-school competition twice in its six-year history.
The Scholars’ Bowl is the statewide high school question-and-answer competition, similar to Jeopardy! but featuring teams of high school students and with a heavier focus on the academic curriculum. Schools with enrollments of 500 or fewer students in grades 9-12 are eligible for the small-school title. Cabot is by far the smallest school in the league with just over 30 high schoolers.
The small-school playoffs started with semifinal matches that saw Cabot defeat Lamoille, 380-130, and Woodstock knock out Montpelier, 365-125.
Earlier on Saturday, all the league’s teams played five preliminary playoff matches, with those winning at least three earning the right to compete for the overall state championship at the State House on March 28. Cabot posted a 3-2 mark to earn a place in the final rounds alongside Burlington, Champlain Valley, Essex, Hanover, Lamoille, Middlebury, South Burlington, St. Johnsbury and Woodstock. Schedules for the championship rounds will be announced soon.
The Vermont Chapter of the National Education Association sponsors the Scholars’ Bowl, which has been testing the state’s brightest high school students since the 1983-84 school year. To find out more about the organization, visit the website at www.scholarsbowl.org.
