Cabot Students To Present Premiere Of ‘The Paths We Tread’ Livestream On Facebook, June 12

The Cabot High School students will be holding the premiere of their musical film, “The Paths We Tread,” a genre-bending blend of film, musical theater and animation, June 12 at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live (Cabot School Performing and Media Arts Facebook page). This livestream is a free event that is open to anyone who may be interested.
Originally charged with the task of creating a contemporary musical theater adaptation of an existing fairy tale, the Cabot students quickly pivoted in response to their new quarantine reality. Using a unique blend of film, musical theater and animation techniques, the students have worked tirelessly to realize this new artistic vision.
Most of the work has been done over a collection of cloud-based collaborative web apps due to the COVID-19 Pandemic that has riddled the end of the 2019-20 school year. This didn’t stop students from being creative and imaginative to make sure the show does go on!
“This is my last major project as a student at Cabot, and I couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve done. Working on this project, especially in this format, has really reinforced and developed the leadership, self-direction, and collaboration skills built throughout my four years at Cabot, and is also giving me the opportunity to strengthen skills and knowledge that I’ll use professionally. Though the project was originally going to be very different, having to pivot and adapt to this massive challenge has opened up many new opportunities and chances for personal, professional, and academic growth,” said Louis (Koschei) Searles, a senior, and original writer of The Paths We Tread.
“The Paths We Tread production, while presenting its challenges, has been a fun and exciting project that has allowed me to further hone and demonstrate my leadership abilities within an amazing and supportive group,” said Danielle Reeves, a junior, and producer of The Paths We Tread.
To learn more about what Cabot High School students, go to the Cabot School Performing and Media Arts Facebook page or the CSPAC Youtube page that features last year’s film production, “Youth of Annwyn.”
