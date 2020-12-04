Cadet Evan Piette Commands Army JROTC Spartan Battalion

WHITEFIELD, NH — Cadet Evan Piette recently took command of the Army JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) Spartan Battalion at the White Mountains Regional High School. Evan is a senior who attends school at Littleton High School, but attends the JROTC class every day at the WMRHS. He is the second student from Littleton to ever command the unit in its 26-year history.
Evan has also served as the captain of the JROTC academic team and is a member of the color guard and rifle teams. He is an honors student and valued member of the Littleton soccer and wrestling teams. Evan has also served as his class treasurer, a member of the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Following graduation, Cadet Piette plans on attending the United States Air Force Academy.
The Army JROTC is a popular high school program that promotes leadership and character development. It is currently under the leadership of Lt. Col. (Retired) Darrel Gearhart and Sgt. Major (Retired) Michael Bruno. The program at the WMRHS was established in September 1995 and is one of only two Army JROTC programs in New Hampshire. There are a total of 10 JROTC programs in the state, but the program at the WMRHS is the only one located north of the notches.
JROTC teaches high school students the value of citizenship, leadership, service to their community, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. The program also instills self-esteem, self-discipline, and the value of teamwork. JROTC prepares high school students for roles in responsible leadership positions while making them aware of their rights, responsibilities and privileges as citizens of the United States of America. In addition to WMRHS students, several sending students from Littleton, Lin-Wood, Profile and Groveton high schools, as well as the Charter Academy participate in the program.
The mission of JROTC is to motivate young people to be better citizens. Although several students take JROTC because they have a goal of joining the military following high school, there is no military obligation or pressure for students to join the military. Cadets are required to wear a military uniform once per week. All uniforms, supplies, books and equipment are provided at no cost to the student. The program is designed to ensure students are successful while in high school, and more importantly, teach them valuable skills that will make them successful following graduation.
United States Army Cadet Command has oversight responsibility for the 1,730 Army JROTC programs in the country. Over 314,000 cadets and more than 4,000 instructors are assigned to the organization. The JROTC program is designed to promote good citizenship habits, emphasize character education, student achievement, community service, and giving back to others. WMRHS Spartan Battalion cadets participate in a community flag education projects within the local elementary schools, assist the American Red Cross with blood drives, participate in community parades, present Colors for many sporting and community events, assist with Project Homebound, and have adopted a highway for cleanup each year.
In addition to learning practical life skills which include time management, study habits, organizational leadership, financial planning, geography, American history, first aid, marksmanship safety, conflict resolution, effective writing, communication and public speaking skills, the Spartan Battalion cadets also have the opportunity to participate in a number of educational field trips. Past trips include; Washington DC, New York City, Gettysburg, Philadelphia, Fort Ticonderoga, sleeping overnight aboard the Battleship USS Massachusetts, and orientation flights with the US Air Force and the Army National Guard. The cadets work hard all year planning and earning funds for these trips. Cadets are also required to participate in formal social events such as a military ball or a dining-in which teaches them proper etiquette, manners and social protocol. The cadets fund raise to pay for these events as well.
The key to success in JROTC is learning to work together as a team. Integral components of the JROTC program are the competitive teams. While it is not mandatory to join a team, all cadets are encouraged to join one or more of the following teams:
COLOR GUARD: This team represents the Spartan Battalion, the WMRHS, and all of its communities by ceremonially presenting the Colors (national flag) at school and community events. This team also competes with other JROTC units for awards both regional and nationally.
DRILL TEAM: This team competes in precision drill and ceremony both marching with arms and without, as a team as well as individual drill. This team competes against other JROTC units regionally for awards.
RIFLE TEAM: This team trains and competes in rifle marksmanship. Members are eligible to progress through state and national levels. The team members are trained in marksmanship safety and precision marksmanship skills using Daisy air rifles.
RAIDER TEAM: This is the most physical of all JROTC teams and is considered a military skills team. The focus of the Raider team is to build expertise in physical fitness, outdoor adventure and survival skills. Map reading, orienteering, fitness challenge, knot tying and general JROTC knowledge exam are some of the skills which are tested. This team competes in regional events as well.
ACADEMIC TEAM & LEADERSHIP TEAM: These teams focus on attaining superior levels of achievement in areas of leadership knowledge, current events and SAT/ACT-based subjects. Online competitions are held during the school year and cadets compete against all other Army JROTC units in the country. Benefits of participating on these teams include an increased interest in college attendance as well as improved leadership and college-related academic skills.
Additional information regarding the Army JROTC program at the WMRHS is available by contacting either Lt. Col. (Retired) Darrel Gearhart, or Sgt. Major (Retired) Michael Bruno at (603) 837-2287 or (603) 837-2528, or email, dgearhart@sau36 or mbruno@sau36.org.
