Caitlin Farrar, of Bethlehem, N.H., received a degree from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 9, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, traditional ceremonies did not take place, but all degrees will be conferred upon completion of coursework. Messages were shared from Marcia G. Welsh, Ph.D., ESU president; Wil Del Pilar, Ph.D., vice president of higher education at The Education Trust; and Leila Bouchekouk ‘20 ESU student government president. Along with their remarks, a video was created using photos graduating students submitted of their favorite campus memories, along with a digital copy of a commemorative celebration booklet. All can be found at esu.edu/celebrate. Students will receive a copy of the commemorative booklet via mail, along with a graduation tassel and any honors cords they have earned.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.