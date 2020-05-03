Staff at the Caledonia Christian School in St. Johnsbury are offering their services to students who could use some extra tutorial help.
Subjects in which assistance can be found are English grammar, mathematics, reading, social studies, science and history. Students in grades kindergarten through 8th, and in some cases through Grade 10, are welcome to contact the school for help. The school is not requiring payment, but will accept donations.
If interested in having tutorial assistance from accredited teaching staff, contact us at (802) 748-9528 or visit our web site caledoniachristianschool.com.
