Calling The Play At GSCS
Buy Now

Tim Tremblay and Colby Garey-Wright recently officiated a basketball game at the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury. The young men are alumni of GSCS. (Courtesy photo)

Tim Tremblay and Colby Garey-Wright recently officiated a basketball game at the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury. The young men are alumni of GSCS. (Courtesy photo)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.