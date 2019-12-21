Camden Cook Wins Daisy Bronson Middle School National Geographic GeoBee

LITTLETON, NH — Twenty students from Daisy Bronson Middle School participated in the school competition of National Geographic GeoBee on Dec. 13. Camden Cook, an eighth-grade student, won first place, with Rebecca Colby, Grade 8, winning second place, and Taytum Adams, Grade 8, finishing in third place.

The school competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also ancient and world civilizations, cultures, and physical features.

