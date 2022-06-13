CANAAN, VT — Commencement exercises for this year’s graduates of Canaan Memorial School were held June 12, 2022.
After those in attendance were welcomed to the ceremony, speeches were given by the honor students — Valedictorian Thomas Halligan and Salutatorian Sophie Grondin.
A Commencement address was presented by Dencie Covill, an educator who joined the Canaan School System in 2012 as a paraeducator to the third-grade class, and then became one of the high school English teachers when the Class of 2022 were freshmen.
A presentation of awards took place before the awarding of the diplomas.
Sophie Grondin: Salutatorian Award, American Legion Auxiliary Americanism Award, Les Beal Memorial Scholarship, North Country Firefighters Association, Student Council Scholarship, Tillotson North Country Foundation, Canaan Athletic Award, Lucas Memorial Scholarship, Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship, Jeanette Maurais Student Athlete Award, Kirk Hann Memorial Scholarship, Colebrook Ski-Bee Snowmobile Club Scholarship, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital “Health Care is a Great Career” Scholarship.
Thomas Halligan: Valedictorian Award, University of Vermont Green and Gold Scholars Award, American Legion Americanism Award, American Legion Northland Post #47 Scholarship, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Northland Unit #47 Scholarship, Les Beal Memorial Scholarship, North Country Firefighters Association, Student Council Scholarship, Carrie Jones Lund Scholarship, Lucas Memorial Scholarship, Nancy & Egide Carrier Memorial Scholarship, Norton-Averill Memorial Scholarship, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital “Health Care is a Great Career” Scholarship
Kayleigh Flynn-Kneer: Lucas Memorial Scholarship, Klinefelter Family Memorial Scholarship, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital “Health Care is a Great Career” Scholarship.
Caeley McCarthy: Arion Music Award, Arthur Ross Memorial Scholarship, Carrie Jones Lund Scholarship.
Hannah Nadeau: Canaan Women’s Club.
Olivia Ndegwa: Jeffrey Bryan Memorial Scholarship, Vermont Gear Up4 Scholarship.
Melody Oakes: Les Beal Memorial Scholarship, Abner & Rita Ladd Memorial Scholarship, Essex North Education Association, Canaan Women’s Club, Lucas Memorial Scholarship, Harvey Boynton Memorial Scholarship.
Christian Owen: Tillotson North Country Foundation, Margaret Dempsey Lima Memorial Scholarship, Paul F. Biron Memorial Scholarship.
Karsen Sweatt: Margaret Dempsey Lima Memorial Scholarship, Ronald J. & Jane A. Rioux Medallion Fund, Paul F. Biron Memorial Scholarship.
Members of the Class of 2022
Nicholas Champagne, Kayleigh Flynn-Kneer, Zachary Griffin, Sophie Grondin, Daisy Hailey, Thomas Halligan, Alexis Keyser, Dawson Klebe, Alanna Luciano, Caeley McCarthy, Zacharie McMann, Hannah Nadeau, Olivia Ndegwa, Melody Oakes, Christian Owen, Abby Placey, Ila Bunny Sawicki, Karsen Sweatt, Jennifer Tessier and Luke Thibault.
