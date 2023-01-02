CANAAN, VT — At Canaan Schools, students in kindergarten through Grade 6 participated in the library’s “Great Human Tree Decorating Contest” in which they had 10 minutes to create the best-looking “tree” possible out of a limited number of decorations and items.
Students, parents and members of the community were able to vote for their favorite tree.
The “Adalynn Tree” received the most votes and won free popcorn from the library and Canaan School Store. The creators of this “tree” are in combined Grade 3/4 — Karsen Biron, Adalynn Marchand (as the tree) and Autumn Gobeil.
The “Tinsel Toe Tree” received second place in the school contest, put together by students in Grade 6 — Malachi Newell, Logan Oakes, Francisco Damato (as the tree) and Natilee Burns.
In third place was the “Cookie Tree,” created by students in the Kindergarten Class — Lily Barr, Nevaeh Gallien, Brock Gales (as the tree) and Charm Taggart.
