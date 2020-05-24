The United Christian Academy family came together to celebrate the school’s 2020 seniors, Morgan Gregory-Sample and Madeline Strepka, on May 19, with a surprise 24-car parade. It has been a custom at UCA to celebrate its seniors with a “Senior Walk,” which traditionally takes place at the end of the school year during school hours. Seniors dress in their graduation attire and walk through the halls of the school while students cheer with pompoms and wave congratulatory posters they have created. The UCA community is planning a Senior Walk for Morgan and Maddy on Friday, May 29 in the UCA parking lot. Items of celebration and congratulations will be displayed in car windows, but no one will be allowed to leave their vehicles during the celebration.
