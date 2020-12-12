Caring For The Troops

Good Shepherd Catholic School's eighth-grade Elves packed 30 care boxes for the troops overseas. The care packages included hand-made Christmas cards, hand wipes, individual snack items, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and many other hygiene products — all packed with love. Assisting in the mission are: from left, Anna Thomas, Adeline Hetzelt, Eihlis Murphy, Kelsey Greenwood, Maida Stahler, Julia Legendre and Hugh Hawkins. Also helping with the endeavor was Simon Robertson and Landon Robinson. (Courtesy Photo)

