Catamount Hosting Gelli Printing Class For Students In April

ST. JOHNSBURY — Registration is open now for a Gelli Printing class at Catamount Arts on two Saturdays, April 9 and 16, from 1-2:30 p.m. The class is for children in grades 4-8 and will be taught by painter, Bill Tulp.
“Gelli printing is an easy, fun and versatile method of mono-printing that produces unique works of art from a flexible printing plate,” Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey said. “Students will experiment with acrylic paints, rollers, stencils, brushes and a variety of objects to make multi-layered prints which can be framed or used to make cards.”
Instructor Bill Tulp’s love of art and nature started at an early age. He studied painting and printmaking at East Carolina University, and has been a teaching artist for most of his adult life, nurturing a love of visual art in people of all ages at schools and community arts centers. “He has exhibited his work in a number of galleries across the US and has published graphic stories and novels,” Narey noted.
For more information about Gelli Printing with Bill Tulp at Catamount Arts, visit catamountarts.org/education. Parents must complete an online enrollment form after registering children for class.
Catamount Arts is committed to offering quality arts experiences for all students, regardless of ability to pay, Narey added. For information on scholarship funds, call Anne at (802) 748-2600, ext. 109.
Participants at all in-person Catamount Arts programs are required to adhere to Catamount’s COVID safety protocol which requires everyone in the Catamount Arts building to wear a mask and present proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test.
