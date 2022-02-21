Catamount, TAC Offer Arts In Early Ed Workshop

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is partnering with Teaching Artists Connect (TAC) on a professional development workshop in March, called “Integrating the Arts in Early Childhood Education.” This immersive and creative two-part virtual workshop supports teaching artists and early childhood educators as they learn how to utilize arts integration in early childhood settings. Participants will have an opportunity to design their own mini-lessons and receive feedback from the facilitators. The two sessions will meet on Thursdays — March 3 and 10, from 5.30-7.30 pm.
This series, which will take place via Zoom, is hosted by Catamount Arts, with the support of the Vermont Arts Council. It will be facilitated by Heather Bryce and Gowri Savoor of TAC. The series is free of charge, and childcare providers can get credit for professional development through BFIS (Bright Futures Information System).
“Catamount Arts has been working with several childcare providers in St. Johnsbury to develop a plan for arts integrated programming in which teaching artists and preschool teachers work together to develop and deliver lessons that will meet creative, social emotional and literacy goals,” said Catamount Arts Education Director Anne Campbell. “When the teaching artist leaves, the arts integrated learning continues.”
The training is open to early childhood educators and teaching artists who currently work in early childhood settings or would like to do so. Catamount Arts and the St. Johnsbury Early Education Collaborative are planning to pilot integrated arts residencies locally this summer, and teaching artists who complete the training will have an advantage in the hiring process.
Facilitator Gowri Savoor is a visual teaching artist, whose practice includes sculpture, illustration and writing. Gowri is the founder of A River of Light, an organization committed to bringing art to the community through participatory art events, parades, and installations. She currently teaches at the NCCU (North Carolina Central University) Teaching Artist Certificate Program.
Facilitator Heather Bryce is a teaching artist, choreographer, and the artistic director of Bryce Dance Company. Bryce currently works as a teaching artist for organizations including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Lincoln Center Education, Durham Arts Council, and The Center for Arts Education. She holds her M.F.A. in Interdisciplinary Arts from Goddard College.
For more information or to register, contact Catamount Arts at (802) 748-2600 ext. 109 or visit catamountarts.org/education/professional-development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.