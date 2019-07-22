The following area students at were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
Bloomfield: Rhiannon Frizzell
Groton: Kristina Marchbank
Island Pond: Allison Gray
Lyndonville: Mitchell Chase
St. Johnsbury: Manika Druke
The following area students were named to the spring 2019 student honors list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) . This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
Bradford: Jacqueline Griggs and Jessica Prouty.
Concord: Katlynn Young
Groton: Ranee Curtis
Marshfield: Andrew Talbert
St. Johnsbury: Nicole Poach, Alicia Greenwood, Joseph Hastings, Nikki Bristol, Kathryn Daniels and Jawzlin Moodie.
Waterford: Amy Wajda-Nelson
Woodsville, N.H.: Elizabeth Stevens
The following area students were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
Barton: Kaleigh Nutting and Emma Perkins.
Marshfield: Alexander Allison
St. Johnsbury: Brian Wallace
