The following area students at were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

Bloomfield: Rhiannon Frizzell

Groton: Kristina Marchbank

Island Pond: Allison Gray

Lyndonville: Mitchell Chase

St. Johnsbury: Manika Druke

The following area students were named to the spring 2019 student honors list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) . This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

Bradford: Jacqueline Griggs and Jessica Prouty.

Concord: Katlynn Young

Groton: Ranee Curtis

Marshfield: Andrew Talbert

St. Johnsbury: Nicole Poach, Alicia Greenwood, Joseph Hastings, Nikki Bristol, Kathryn Daniels and Jawzlin Moodie.

Waterford: Amy Wajda-Nelson

Woodsville, N.H.: Elizabeth Stevens

The following area students were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

Barton: Kaleigh Nutting and Emma Perkins.

Marshfield: Alexander Allison

St. Johnsbury: Brian Wallace

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.