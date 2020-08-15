MONTPELIER, VT — In response to uncertainties facing the Vermont high school class of 2021 as they plan for the future amid COVID-19, the Community College of Vermont (CCV) is giving students an extra month to enroll in its Early College program.
Early College, supported by the Flexible Pathways Initiative created by Act 77, allows high school seniors to complete their last year of high school and first year of college simultaneously and tuition-free. CCV will now accept applications for fall 2020 until Sept. 1, a full month beyond its typical Aug. 1 deadline. The new date is intended to provide students and families with more time and flexibility in making decisions for fall.
Early College students enroll in full-time college-level coursework consisting of 4-5 courses in both the fall and spring semesters, and students have the option to participate in extracurricular activities at their high school. During the 2019-2020 academic year, 160 students from 45 high schools participated in Early College.
Brittany Matott graduated from Spaulding High School this spring after spending her senior year in the Early College program. “It’s a whole year of college for free. I wasn’t going to let that slip by,” she said. “If you’re looking to seek higher education, it’s a great step to help you transition to that. You’re not too far from home and you still have so many people to help. There’s a great support system.” Following a second year at CCV, Matott plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
CCV credits transfer seamlessly within the Vermont State Colleges System and to most other colleges in Vermont and beyond. CCV has many transfer agreements and advisors can assist students in selecting courses that best meet their educational and career goals. For more information about Early College at CCV, visit gotocollegevt.org.
