MONTPELIER, VT — In an effort to expand on existing programs that provide Vermonters with high-demand job skills, Community College of Vermont (CCV) is joining Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy.
AWS Academy provides higher education institutions with cloud computing curriculum that prepares students to pursue industry-recognized certifications and in-demand cloud jobs. One of these courses will be incorporated into “Special Topics: Fundamentals of Cloud Computing,” which will be offered online in fall 2020 and will prepare students to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam.
“CCV is pleased to offer new coursework and training in cloud computing,” said Nicole Stetson, associate academic dean for CCV. “The fall course is designed for beginners exploring careers in IT and remote work opportunities, as well as those looking to build cloud knowledge and skills that can be applied to any business. Participants can earn an industry-recognized AWS Certification and use the course in CCV’s IT or STEM Studies degree programs.”
AWS Academy curriculum is developed and maintained by AWS subject matter experts, ensuring that it reflects current services and best practices. Courses are taught by AWS Academy accredited educators who are trained to help students become proficient in AWS technology.
CCV’s fall semester starts Sept. 8. Fundamentals of Cloud Computing begins Sept. 15.
