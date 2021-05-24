MONTPELIER — The Community College of Vermont (CCV) will celebrate its 2021 graduates, along with the Class of 2020, with a virtual event on Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m.
More than 450 students from the Class of 2021 will receive associate degrees. Graduates represent all 14 Vermont counties, 10 states, and 15 countries. The youngest graduate is 17 and the oldest is 78. Also among the graduates are 23 veterans and active members of the military.
There are more than 400 members of the Class of 2020, which also includes students from all 14 Vermont counties. Graduates represent 12 states and 14 countries. The youngest member of the Class of 2020 is 19 and the oldest is 86. The class includes 27 veterans and active members of the military.
Gov. Phil Scott will address the graduates, and student speakers from both classes will share remarks. The student speaker for the Class of 2020 is Amanda Letourneau, who attended CCV’s Newport academic center and completed a degree in liberal studies. The student speaker for the Class of 2021 is Ashleigh du Plessis, from the College’s Upper Valley academic center. She earns her associate degree in STEM studies.
Educator, donor activist and social justice advocate, Patricia Fontaine will receive the Community Service Award. A former faculty member and supporter of the college, Fontaine has enabled CCV to enhance student support services, including through its peer mentoring program, career services, and student leadership opportunities.
A special Impact Award given in honor of the College’s 50th anniversary in 2020 will be awarded to Barbara Benedict, president of the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation. Benedict and the McClure Foundation have a long history of partnering with CCV to ensure that all Vermonters have access to postsecondary education and training.
CCV-Rutland faculty member, Pam Monder will receive the Faculty Community Service Award. Monder has been an instructor at CCV since 2006 and has served as faculty advisor for CCV’s Student Advisory and Leadership Council and the College’s chapter of the national honor society Phi Theta Kappa.
CCV President Joyce Judy will officiate the event. The celebration can be viewed at https://graduation.ccv.edu/.
