Stratford Public School students and staff recently dressed up like they were living in the 1950s to celebrate the 50th day of school. Maddilynn-Grace Taylor and Lyndraan Uran are shown above. In the group photo below, are: front row from left, Principal Bridger DeWitt, Bayli Kennett, Haylie Stinson, Maddox Howarth, Maddox Kennett, Sam Kennett and Matthew Woods (Social Studies teacher); back row, Nurse Amy Weberg, Heather Burkham (STEM teacher), Rebecca Oberti (Science teacher), Red Simpson, Patience King and Jonathan Neske (English teacher). (Courtesy photos)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.