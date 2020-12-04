Stratford Public School students and staff recently dressed up like they were living in the 1950s to celebrate the 50th day of school. Maddilynn-Grace Taylor and Lyndraan Uran are shown above. In the group photo below, are: front row from left, Principal Bridger DeWitt, Bayli Kennett, Haylie Stinson, Maddox Howarth, Maddox Kennett, Sam Kennett and Matthew Woods (Social Studies teacher); back row, Nurse Amy Weberg, Heather Burkham (STEM teacher), Rebecca Oberti (Science teacher), Red Simpson, Patience King and Jonathan Neske (English teacher). (Courtesy photos)
