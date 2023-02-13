Celebrating Catholic Schools Week

Liz Heath’s third- and fourth-grade students, at Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury, recently collected socks for their annual Catholic Schools Week community project. A record breaking 633 pairs of socks were donated, surpassing last year’s total. (Courtesy photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Facilities Committee Recommends Woodsville Elementary Renovation
- Kirby Select Board Hears More About Tunny Mountain Road Dog Fight
- School District Approves $15M Budget, Uses $350K Surplus Funds For Tax Relief
- Local Man Denies Federal Charge Of Operating Drug House In Barton
- Essex County Suspect Also Charged With Assault On Woman In Windham County
- This Week In Local History, February 13-18
- State University To Shutter Libraries; Change Athletics
- Judge Doubles Bail For Connecticut Man Accused In Deadly Hit-And-Run
- Memorial Bike Ride For Moriah Wilson To Benefit Local Kids
- Senators Support Judge’s Confirmation Following Unusual Scrutiny
Local Sports
- White Mountains Regional Hoops Teams Ineligible For D-III Tournament
- St. J Boys Win Danville 5/6 Hoops Tournament
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Danger! Three Ice Fishermen Drown In Lake Champlain
- The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 6-12
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Davison Leads Wildcats Past Bucks, Lyndon’s Robinson Catches Fire At U-32; Blades Score Big Win At Woodstock
- Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 11) And Upcoming Schedule
- Friday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Girls Pick Off Colebrook; Groveton Boys Rally Past Woodsville
- Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 10) And Weekend Schedule
- Athletes Of The Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 5): Colebrook’s Sierra Riff And Profile’s Coen Mullins
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: Raymond, Vikings Set Down Solons; St. J Sweeps At Wildflower Inn
Local Features
- Celebrating Catholic Schools Week
- NEK Students Honored For Being Vermont Presidential Scholars
- US Naval Academy Nominees
- WHS Senior awarded an Opportunity Funds Scholarship
- White Mountains Regional High School Announces Honor Rolls
- River Bend Career and Technical Center Opportunities
- NCCC SkillsUSA Chapter Celebrates SkillsUSA Week
- NVRH Hires Dr. Newman For Palliative Clinic
- Chamber Made: Bill S.66 Receives Failing Grade, In My Book
- Cardiologist Steven Anisman Joins NCH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.