United Christian Academy, in Newport, held several events to celebrate the Christmas Season. Clockwise from top left: although the Lower School Concert was postponed on Dec. 16th due to the weather, the students still put in a lot of effort for their play, the songs they practiced, and the Bells & Chimes; the Upper School Concert took place Dec. 15th at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Derby — pictured are the students praying before the concert begins; in a special chapel before the beginning of vacation, students perform the Christmas Story. (Courtesy photos)

