Celebrating EMS Week In Littleton
Buy Now

Littleton Public Library recently teamed up with the Littleton Fire and Rescue, and Littleton Police Department to provide an Emergency Responders Storytime for local families in celebration of National EMS Week. Dozens of children and parents attended the storytime at the Fire Station and were treated to stories read by police and fire staff, explorations of emergency vehicles, and even fire hose practice! (Courtesy photo)

Littleton Public Library recently teamed up with the Littleton Fire and Rescue, and Littleton Police Department to provide an Emergency Responders Storytime for local families in celebration of National EMS Week. Dozens of children and parents attended the storytime at the Fire Station and were treated to stories read by police and fire staff, explorations of emergency vehicles, and even fire hose practice! (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.