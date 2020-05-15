Charlotte Coughlin, of East Burke, a member of the University of Vermont Department of Student Life’s Marketing Assistant team, has placed in the Association of College Union International’s “Steal this Idea” competition — an annual design competition open to any professional or student working within a college union or student activities at an Association of College Unions International (ACUI) member institution.
Charlotte won Logo/Brand Identity (first place) and Steal this Idea Best in Show in the student competition for their work on the UVM Winter Week of Welcome Logo (2019). This campaign included the creation of a brand identity around a week of programming at the beginning of UVM’s spring semester called Winter Week of Welcome. The aesthetic of this brand was “created to feel “cool’ while still retaining a pop of UVM’s iconography. Charlotte accomplished this by hueing the design towards cool, winter blues and purples — while providing a flair of the iconic UVM green. Additionally she leaned into the use of line art and iconography within the university’s style guide to create a wide variety of simple-yet-complex visuals that carry throughout all of the brand’s various facets. The result is a clean, and unmistakably cool feeling that helped celebrate the start of a new semester and the university’s cold snowy Vermont temps.
Judged by ACUI members from across the United States, the Steal this Idea marketing competition assesses submitted materials, ranking first place through honorable mention in 17 different design categories ranging from poster creation to interior design. One student and one full-time professional winner are selected for each category. The judging criteria includes execution of concept, design, editorial content, and overall effectiveness of the marketing. All submitted entries have been created within the calendar year.
A Best in Show award is chosen from first place winners across all categories. Winning entries are featured in ACUI’s publication The Bulletin, showcased at the Annual ACUI Conference, and published online.
